ZURICH, Sept 30 Swiss stocks were seen opening flat on Tuesday, as investors await a raft of economic data.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen almost unchanged at 8,781 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

HOLCIM

The Swiss cement maker said on Tuesday Urs Bleisch had been nominated to join its executive committee.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Implenia said it had successfully issued a new 10-year bond worth 125 million Swiss francs.

* Crealogix said annual sales rose by 1.6 percent to 50.1 million Swiss francs, but posted a loss of 0.2 million francs for 2013/14.

* Meyer Burger said it had successfully concluded a contract with SolarTech Universal LLC for the delivery and installation of a fully integrated high efficiency SmartWire Connection Technology.

* Gottex Fund Management said it had formally completed its merger with EIM Group and the listing of 14 million shares on the SIX exchange.

* AEVIS Holding said first-half revenue rose 24 percent year-on-year to 268.9 million Swiss francs, while profit for the first six months of the year fell to 3 million francs compared to 4.9 million francs for the same period last year.

* Swissquote said it was extending its range on the over-the-counter trading platform Swiss DOTS, with Commerzbank now the third issuer.

* Cytos Biotechnology said the funds available for financing its operations amounted 18.7 million Swiss francs as of June 30.

* Addex Therapeutics posted a loss of 970,000 Swiss francs for the first half of the year.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss leading KOF economic barometer is due at 0700 GMT.