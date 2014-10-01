ZURICH Oct 1 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Wednesday, mirroring expected falls on other European exchanges, as losses on Wall Street and weak macro data weighed on sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen slipping 0.3 percent at the open to 8,813 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

NOVARTIS

A federal judge said Novartis AG must face a U.S. government lawsuit accusing the Swiss drugmaker of paying multimillion-dollar kickbacks, including a $9,750 dinner for three at a Japanese restaurant, to induce doctors to prescribe its drugs.

UBS

Swiss bank UBS must deposit a 1.1 billion-euro ($1.39 billion) guarantee on Tuesday to cover potential fines should it be found guilty of helping rich French customers avoid tax, a source familiar with the court procedure said.

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer is cooperating in a French investigation into suspected money laundering and tax fraud by a former client involved in the European carbon allowances market, a spokeswoman said, following French media reports.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS said it had bought Rontgen Technische Dienst NV, the non destructive testing activities of Applus+ in Belgium, for an undisclosed price. Applus+ RTD Belgium had revenues of 6.5 million euros ($8.2 million) in 2013.

* Novartis will present 15 abstracts from its specialty dermatology portfolio at the European Association of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress in Amsterdam on 8-12 October.

* Zurich Insurance Group said its Brazilian subsidiary had entered into an agreement with Via Varejo for the exclusive sale of extended warranty insurance.

* Danaher Corporation has published the public tender offer for all publicly held shares of Nobel Biocare with a par value of 0.40 Sfr each.

* Aryzta said it would issue a 145 million Swiss franc hybrid instrument with a coupon of 3.5 percent. It said proceeds from the issue would be used to refinance existing debt and/or for general corporate purposes.

* Zueblin Immobilien Holding named Iosif Bakaleynik as its new chief executive.

* Partners Group has closed a real estate secondary program at its hard cap of $1.95 billion.

* Swiss Life has completed its acquisition of Corpus Sireo.

* Sulzer said it completed the acquisition of Ascom B.V. and ProLabNL B.V.

* Bellevue Group said it concluded the acquisition of Adamant Biomedical Investments AG from Zuercher Kantonalbank.

ECONOMY

* Swiss purchasing managers' index for September due at 0730 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect the index to fall to 52.0 from 52.9 in the previous month.

