* Achaogen - on march 14, ian friedland, chief medical officer, co agreed on terms of his resignation from his position - sec filing
ZURICH Oct 2 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Thursday, in line with European markets seen tracking losses on Wall Street, while investors await details on the European Central Bank's new asset-buying plan.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.26 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sonova said it completed the acquisition of Comfort Audio.
ECONOMY
* Bausch + lomb and nicox announce pdufa date for novel glaucoma candidate latanoprostene bunod
* Ocular Therapeutix- Bradford Smith notified on March 20 of his resignation from his position as CFO of company, effective march 31, 2017 - sec filing