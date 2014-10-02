ZURICH Oct 2 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Thursday, in line with European markets seen tracking losses on Wall Street, while investors await details on the European Central Bank's new asset-buying plan.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.26 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sonova said it completed the acquisition of Comfort Audio.