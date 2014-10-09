German stocks - Factors to watch on March 13
FRANKFURT, March 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
ZURICH Oct 9 Swiss stocks were seen opening higher on Wednesday, tracking European shares, buoyed by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold back from raising interest rates until the economy is stronger.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 1 percent at 8,606 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted "Priority Review" of Lucentis for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.
* Helvetia said it had gained approvals for the takeover of Nationale Suisse.
* Implenia said it had acquired orders worth around 65 million Swiss francs in Zurich.
ECONOMY
0800 GMT Speech by Jean-Pierre Danthine
FRANKFURT, March 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
* Announces the expansion of Phase I/II trial evaluating lirilumab in combination with Opdivo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces Phase I/II results of AlloCSC-01 in Acute Myocardial Infarction