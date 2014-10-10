ZURICH Oct 10 Swiss stocks were seen opening lower on Friday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street as mounting worries over the strength of the global economy spooked investors.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.7 percent at 8,425 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

GIVAUDAN

The world's biggest maker of flavours and fragrances said like-for-like sales rose 4.3 percent in the third quarter as strong demand in emerging markets helped it offset a weaker performance in Europe and North America.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said data at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology annual meeting show consistent efficacy of AIN457 (secukinumab) in clearing skin of psoriasis patients.

* EMS Group said net sales rose 3.4 percent in the first nine months of the year to 1.49 billion Swiss francs. For the business year 2014, it continues to expect net sales to close slightly above previous year and net operating income (EBIT) to increase slightly over-proportionately.

* Helvetia said it had 96.29 percent of the Nationale Suisse shares listed on Aug. 8 after the additional acceptance period for its public tender offer ended.