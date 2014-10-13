ZURICH Oct 13 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Monday, extending their losing streak as concerns
about faltering global economic growth continue to weigh on
equity markets across the world.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.7
percent at 8,318 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
UBS
UBS is advising the British government on the
planned sale of its 40 percent stake in the fast-speed Eurostar
train operator.
SWISS NATIONAL BANK
Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan vowed on Friday
to take whatever steps were necessary to fend off deflation in
the face of a weak global economy, worsening euro zone outlook
and falling commodities prices.
U.S. TAX PROBE
The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking "total
cooperation" from Swiss banks in a draft agreement aimed at
allowing the banks to make amends for aiding tax evasion by
wealthy Americans, a Swiss newspaper reported on Saturday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuehne und Nagel said net turnover for the first
nine months of 2014 was 13 billion Swiss francs, a 1 percent
rise compared to same period last year.
* HIAG Immobilien said it had acquired
Swissfiberinvest Menziken AG for a purchase price in the low
seven-figure range.
* Zueblin Immobilien Holding said it was examining
measures to strengthen its capital base, as a preliminary
indication showed a portfolio analysis could lead to a
devaluation of 10-15 percent of its overall value.
ECONOMY