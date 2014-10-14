ZURICH Oct 14 Swiss stocks were seen falling slightly on Tuesday, following some Asian shares lower, on renewed worries about the health of the global economy.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.6 percent at 8,292 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

Former high-ranking UBS bank executive Raoul Weil goes to trial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Tuesday for allegedly helping thousands of Americans avoid paying taxes by concealing up to $20 billion in secret Swiss bank accounts.

For more, click on:

GEBERIT

Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit AG > said it would buy Finland-based bath and toilet company Sanitec Corp in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.4 billion, to expand its product offering in the medium-to high-end segment.

For more, click on:

SONOVA

Switzerland's Sonova unveiled new products on Tuesday that consume less energy and can connect wireless hearing aids to bluetooth enabled cell phones, as it looks to innovation to help maintain its lead as the world's top hearing aid maker.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Publigroupe said it obtained an exemption from obligations for maintaining its listing following the settlement of the public tender offer of Swisscom, which holds today more than 98 percent of its share capital and voting rights of PubliGroupe Ltd.

* Bossard Holding AG said sales in the first nine months rose to 473.5 million Swiss francs, an increase of 4.1 percent over the previous year in local currencies. It expects fourth quarter sales to remain on the level of the third quarter.

ECONOMY

Sept producer, import prices due at 0715 GMT