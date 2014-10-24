ZURICH Oct 24 Swiss stocks were seen opening lower on Friday, tracking European shares, on investors' concerns about news that a doctor who had recently returned to New York from West Africa had tested positive for Ebola.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen down 0.2 percent at 8,527 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

BANKS

Lawyers representing 73 Swiss banks seeking to avoid a tax-evasion probe by U.S. authorities wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice raising questions over a dozen demands, including the banks' cooperation with other nations.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Mikron Holding said it expects a positive but lower earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for 2014 compared to last year.

* Burckhardt Compression said Hans Keist, head of Burckhardt Components AG at Burckhardt Compression and a member of the Executive Board, had decided to leave the company at his own request.