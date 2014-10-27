ZURICH Oct 27 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Monday, tracking European shares, buoyed by cautious optimism among investors over the health of the euro zone's banks.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen up 0.4 percent at 8,563 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

NOVARTIS

Australia's CSL Ltd, the world's largest blood products company, said on Monday it had agreed to buy Novartis AG's global influenza vaccine business for $275 million.

SGS

The world's largest testing and inspection company, expects organic growth of 5.5-6 percent in 2014, the company's chief executive said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said its Esbriet drug had received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use for an update to its European prescribing information.

* Meyer Burger Technology said its production capacities at the Colorado Springs site are being adjusted in connection with GT Advanced Technologies Inc.'s motion for protection under the United States' bankruptcy code.

* PubliGroupe said it adopted numerous resolutions endorsing its integration into the Swisscom at the company's extraordinary general meeting.

* Perrot Duval said it is expecting sales and margins to fall slightly in the current year following the completion of its merger with Infranor Inter, before rising again during the subsequent five periods, assuming general economic conditions remain constant.

* Bucher Industries said it expects full-year 2014 sales growth and a moderate fall in profitability from the record high in 2013, as nine-month order intake rose by 2.1 percent to 2 billion Swiss francs.

* Raiffeisen said it will form Notenstein Asset Management, which will initially manage assets of 12 billion Swiss francs and help provide the necessary platform for the conclusion of cooperation with Vontobel at the end of 2017.