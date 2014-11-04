ZURICH Nov 4 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with European shares, as a fall in the price of iron ore and Brent crude were expected to put pressure on resource-related shares.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.1 percent at 8,740 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

BANKS

A former top banker who headed global wealth management at UBS AG was found not guilty on U.S. charges of conspiring with wealthy Americans to hide $20 billion in secret offshore accounts.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Molecular Partners said it had successfully allocated 4.4 million shares.

* Luzerner Kantonalbank said it plans an unchanged distribution to shareholders of 11 Swiss francs per share for 2014.

* Burckhardt Compression said it sees significantly higher FY net income due to substantial improvement in profits forecasted for the second half of the current fiscal year.

* Looser said net income rose to about 17 million Swiss francs in the first nine months of the year, compared to 16.6 million last year.

* Hochdorf said it had placed 131,529 new shares in a capital increase with a subscription price fixed at 135 Swiss francs per share.

* Tornos posted a nine-month net loss of 819,000 Swiss francs, compared to 17.62 million in the prior year period.

* Starrag said it expects FY 2014 order intake to be lower than in the previous year, as nine-month sales dropped 18.8 percent.