ZURICH Nov 7 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Friday, helped by Swiss Re after the reinsurer posted third-quarter results, as investors await key U.S. monthly jobs data.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2 percent at 8,878 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

Switzerland's UBS and France's Credit Agricole have been deemed by regulators as less important to the global financial system than a year ago and will not have to hold as much extra capital as previously forecast.

BANKS

U.S. regulators plan to join their UK peers in a multi-billion-dollar settlement with a group of the biggest global banks accused of manipulating the foreign exchange market, sources familiar with the matter said, adding the deal could come as early as next week.

RICHEMONT

The luxury goods firm said it expected a challenging holiday trading period after first-half net profit fell more than expected and sales growth further slowed in October, hit by weak demand in Europe and Asia.

Swiss Re

The world's second largest reinsurer said net profit rose more than expected in the third quarter, helped by muted natural catastrophe claims, and that it was on track to reach its financial targets.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* GAM Holding said it had appointed three senior quantitative professionals to the GAM Alternative Investments Solutions. Dr Lars Jaeger, founder of Alternative Beta Partners in Switzerland, and his colleagues Dr Pierre-Yves Moix and Dr Stephan Mueller, have joined the Swiss money manager.

* Schindler said it opened a new elevator factory in Pune, India.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in October from 3.0 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Friday.

* SNB foreign exchange reserves due at 0800 GMT.

* Retail sales figures due at 0815 GMT.