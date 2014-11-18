ZURICH Nov 18 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Tuesday, adding to gains in the previous session after comments from ECB President Mario Draghi helped spark a rally.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2 percent at 8,944 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

HOLCIM

The Swiss cement maker sid it had received competition clearance for its planned merger with France's Lafarge from seven jurisdictions, and that other clearances are expected between end-November and end-February.

NOVARTIS

An experimental heart failure medicine from the Swiss drugmaker that previously showed it reduced death and hospitalizations also curtailed worsening of symptoms, need for additional therapy and emergency room visits, adding to evidence that it will become the drug of choice once approved.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schindler said it had been awarded a contract to supply elevators and escalators to the new VietinBank headquarters in Hanoi, Vietnam.

* Amarantus Bioscience said it had entered into an exclusive option agreement with Lonza to acquire an engineered skin substitute for the treatment of severe burns.

* Temenos Group AG announced the early termination of its 2014 share buyback programme. The company said a total of 3.27 million registered Temenos shares were bought back at an average price per share of 34.08 Swiss francs.

* Helvetia said it had increased its share in Nationale Suisse to more than 98 percent, and that it would now initiate the proceedings for declaring the remaining shares of Nationale Suisse invalid.

* Feintool said it had beem notified by Edinburgh Partners Limited that it is reducing its shareholding in the company from 3.81 percent to 2.75 percent.