ZURICH Nov 18 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Tuesday, adding to gains in the previous session
after comments from ECB President Mario Draghi helped spark a
rally.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2
percent at 8,944 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
HOLCIM
The Swiss cement maker sid it had received competition
clearance for its planned merger with France's Lafarge
from seven jurisdictions, and that other clearances are expected
between end-November and end-February.
NOVARTIS
An experimental heart failure medicine from the Swiss
drugmaker that previously showed it reduced death and
hospitalizations also curtailed worsening of symptoms, need for
additional therapy and emergency room visits, adding to evidence
that it will become the drug of choice once approved.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schindler said it had been awarded a contract to
supply elevators and escalators to the new VietinBank
headquarters in Hanoi, Vietnam.
* Amarantus Bioscience said it had entered into an
exclusive option agreement with Lonza to acquire an
engineered skin substitute for the treatment of severe burns.
* Temenos Group AG announced the early termination
of its 2014 share buyback programme. The company said a total of
3.27 million registered Temenos shares were bought back at an
average price per share of 34.08 Swiss francs.
* Helvetia said it had increased its share in
Nationale Suisse to more than 98 percent, and that it would now
initiate the proceedings for declaring the remaining shares of
Nationale Suisse invalid.
* Feintool said it had beem notified by Edinburgh
Partners Limited that it is reducing its shareholding in the
company from 3.81 percent to 2.75 percent.
