ZURICH Nov 20 Swiss stocks were expected to
slightly higher on Thursday as investors await data from Europe
following subdued factory output figures in China.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening op 0.1
percent at 8,988 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
SYNGENTA
Archer Daniels Midland Co sued seed company Syngenta
AG on Wednesday over sales of a genetically modified corn
variety not approved for import by China, joining more than 100
farmers and exporters in pursuing damages from the Swiss-based
company.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Nobel Biocare : Danaher and the persons acting in
concert with Danaher said they held a total of 78.52 percent of
all listed Nobel Biocare shares at the end of the offer period
and declared the offer successful.
* Schmolz + Bickenbach said it swung to a net
profit 10.6 million euros ($13.30 million) in the third quarter
after posting a loss in the year-ago period.
ECONOMY
* Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 5.3 percent in
October to 19.76 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs
Office.
(1 US dollar = 0.7971 euro)