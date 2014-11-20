ZURICH Nov 20 Swiss stocks were expected to slightly higher on Thursday as investors await data from Europe following subdued factory output figures in China.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening op 0.1 percent at 8,988 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

SYNGENTA

Archer Daniels Midland Co sued seed company Syngenta AG on Wednesday over sales of a genetically modified corn variety not approved for import by China, joining more than 100 farmers and exporters in pursuing damages from the Swiss-based company.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nobel Biocare : Danaher and the persons acting in concert with Danaher said they held a total of 78.52 percent of all listed Nobel Biocare shares at the end of the offer period and declared the offer successful.

* Schmolz + Bickenbach said it swung to a net profit 10.6 million euros ($13.30 million) in the third quarter after posting a loss in the year-ago period.

ECONOMY

* Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 5.3 percent in October to 19.76 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office.

