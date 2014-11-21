ZURICH Nov 21 Swiss stocks were seen slightly higher on Friday, while European shares were seen flat, ahead of a banking congress in Frankfurt where European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi and Bundesbank head Jens Weidmann are due to speak.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.2 percent at 9,010 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday

UBS

UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, said 90.4 percent of shares had been tendered into an exchange offer for a new holding company, part of a restructuring drive to ensure it can be broken up more easily in a crisis.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Panalpina said it will nominate Thomas Kern, who formerly ran retail group Globus and Flughafen Zuerich, to its board in place of Hans-Peter Strodel, who will not stand for reelection at the company's May shareholder meeting due to the statutory age limit.

* KUKA said its public offer for Swisslog had been successful.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank remains prepared to defend its cap on the franc by buying up unlimited quantities of euros or take other, undisclosed steps to stop the currency from appreciating, a central bank board member said on Thursday.

SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg due to speak in Zurich on Friday