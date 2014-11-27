ZURICH Nov 27 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Thursday, in line with European markets seen adding to recent lofty gains on growing expectations of further stimulus measures from the European Central Bank.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Group AG has reached a confidential settlement with Assured Guaranty Ltd on claims related to what the insurer said were defective loans underlying mortgage-backed securities, court documents showed.

NOVARTIS

Novartis AG has agreed to sell its nicotine patch, Habitrol, in order to win U.S. antitrust approval for a consumer healthcare joint venture with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bravofly Rumbo Group said that Alessandra Reda, chief legal officer, was promoted to become a member of its group management team with immediate effect.

* Carlo Gavazzi Holding Ag said first-half net income rose 14 percent to 4.9 million Swiss francs.

* Dufry said it signed an agreement with RIOgaleão, to operate duty free retail until 2020 at Tom Jobim International Airport in Rio de Janeiro.

* Logitech said it filed its quarterly report with the SEC and was now up to date with its financial reporting requirements and expected to regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing rule.

* Hochdorf Holding said it was taking over German wheat germ processor Marbacher Oelmuehle GmbH for an undisclosed price.