ZURICH Dec 2 Swiss stocks were expected to open
a touch higher on Tuesday, following mixed Asian equities
trading and a slip in oil prices.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent
at the open to 9,154 points, according to premarket indications
by bank Julius Baer while the SMI future was
indicated 0.4 percent higher at 9169 points.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
ROCHE
Roche said on Tuesday it will acquire San Jose,
CA-based Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular
diagnostics firm which makes a prenatal test to assess the risk
of Down syndrome and other genetic abnormalities.
Roche's new leukaemia drug Gazyvaro has won the
backing of Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness agency NICE
following a change of heart after an initial rejection two
months ago.
NOVARTIS
Italy's pharmaceutical watchdog AIFA said on Monday that
tests on an anti-flu vaccine made by Switzerland's Novartis
that it suspended last week over health concerns had
shown the drug was safe.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* VP Bank said it will take over Vaduz,
Liechtenstein based Centrum Bank from The Marxer Foundation for
Bank Values, which will become an anchor shareholder in the
merged firm as a result. The deal will increase VP's client
assets by about 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.21 billion) to 46
billion francs.
* Actelion said it submitted its heart and lung
drug Selexipag, or Uptravi, to European authorities for approval
and that submissions to the U.S. health regulator and others are
to follow.
* Novartis said it will highlight more than 250
abstracts demonstrating its blood and breast cancer
research at December hematology and breast cancer conferences,
including cell and gene therapy research, approaches to
targeting multiple pathways at once to treat various cancers and
safety and efficacy with long-term data from its hematology
portfolio.
* Aryzta said third-quarter revenue rose nearly 14
percent to 1.26 billion euros ($1.57 billion) and said it is
confident of reaching medium-term guidance of 7 to 12 percent
growth in underlying fully diluted earnings per share.
* AFG said it is selling its surface technologies
unit STI to FFG Finanzierungs- und Factorings AG in order to
focus on its activity as a supplier of construction materials.
Alongside the transaction, Artemis Holding AG will become the
company's new main shareholder with a 21.89 percent stake.
ECONOMY
(1 US dollar = 0.8024 euro)
(1 US dollar = 0.9660 Swiss franc)