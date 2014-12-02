ZURICH Dec 2 Swiss stocks were expected to open a touch higher on Tuesday, following mixed Asian equities trading and a slip in oil prices.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent at the open to 9,154 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer while the SMI future was indicated 0.4 percent higher at 9169 points.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

ROCHE

Roche said on Tuesday it will acquire San Jose, CA-based Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics firm which makes a prenatal test to assess the risk of Down syndrome and other genetic abnormalities.

Roche's new leukaemia drug Gazyvaro has won the backing of Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness agency NICE following a change of heart after an initial rejection two months ago.

NOVARTIS

Italy's pharmaceutical watchdog AIFA said on Monday that tests on an anti-flu vaccine made by Switzerland's Novartis that it suspended last week over health concerns had shown the drug was safe.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* VP Bank said it will take over Vaduz, Liechtenstein based Centrum Bank from The Marxer Foundation for Bank Values, which will become an anchor shareholder in the merged firm as a result. The deal will increase VP's client assets by about 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.21 billion) to 46 billion francs.

* Actelion said it submitted its heart and lung drug Selexipag, or Uptravi, to European authorities for approval and that submissions to the U.S. health regulator and others are to follow.

* Novartis said it will highlight more than 250 abstracts demonstrating its blood and breast cancer research at December hematology and breast cancer conferences, including cell and gene therapy research, approaches to targeting multiple pathways at once to treat various cancers and safety and efficacy with long-term data from its hematology portfolio.

* Aryzta said third-quarter revenue rose nearly 14 percent to 1.26 billion euros ($1.57 billion) and said it is confident of reaching medium-term guidance of 7 to 12 percent growth in underlying fully diluted earnings per share.

* AFG said it is selling its surface technologies unit STI to FFG Finanzierungs- und Factorings AG in order to focus on its activity as a supplier of construction materials. Alongside the transaction, Artemis Holding AG will become the company's new main shareholder with a 21.89 percent stake.

