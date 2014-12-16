ZURICH Dec 16 Swiss stocks were expected to halt their recent slide and open flat on Tuesday, as investors pause ahead of a spate of European economic releases which will give clues to the health of the economy.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening little changed at 8,716 points, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

ABB

Swiss engineering group ABB said on Tuesday it had formed a joint venture with Hitachi to market high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power transmission equipment in Japan.

NOVARTIS

U.S. health regulators have approved Novartis' drug Signifor LAR as a treatment for a rare and life-threatening hormonal disorder, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.

HOLCIM

European Union antitrust regulators on Monday approved the proposed merger of France's Lafarge and Swiss peer Holcim to create the world's biggest cement maker after they promised to sell a swathe of overlapping assets.

UBS

UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, said on Tuesday 96.64 percent of shares had been tendered into an exchange offer for a new holding company, part of a restructuring drive to ensure it can be broken up more easily in a crisis.

FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH

Zurich airport was partially closed for several hours on Monday evening after receiving an unspecified threat, a spokeswoman said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schmolz + Bickenbach said its chief financial officer Hans-Juergen Wiecha would leave the company at the end of February, 2015. The board of directors will inform about Wiecha's replacement in due time.

* Looser Holding said Philippe Baur appointed managing director of Condecta Group, effective June.

* Ypsomed Holding said it intends to acquire a new business in China in the area of injection systems.

* Evolva said it has completed its acquisition of Allylix.

* Emmi proposed Franz Steiger as new member of its board of directors to replace Hans Herzog who is no longer standing.

* Swissgrid AG said its board of directors has approved the entry of BKW Netzbeteiligung AG as a new shareholder in the share register of Swissgrid AG.

* Nobel Biocare said its shareholders approved all board proposals at an extraordinary general meeting.