ZURICH Dec 18 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ABB

The Swiss engineer said its board of directors had nominated Peter Voser to succeed Hubertus von Gruenberg as its chairman, who has decided not to stand for re-election at its annual shareholder meeting next year.

For more click on

SYNGENTA

Chinese government approval for imports of a controversial type of Syngenta AG biotech corn increases the likelihood the seed maker will pay settlements to more than 100 U.S. farmers and exporters suing for damages from grain shipments rejected by Beijing, lawyers said.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group said it has raised over $1 billion in new commitments for the firm's junior debt investment strategy.

* Dufry said it had signed an extension until February, 2015 on the call/put option to buy 20 percent of the equity of Dufry Lojas Francas in Brazil.

* Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings announced the provisional interim results of its combined offer with its largest shareholder for all the company's shares, as it seeks to take the business private. It said the bidders now hold 84.69 percent of the voting rights, meeting the conditions of the combined offer.

* Accu Holding said it had agreed to buy a majority stake in Cieffe Holding SA for 14.84 million Swiss francs.

* Intersport PSC posted consolidated profit of 1.46 million Swiss francs in the business year 2013/14.

* Baloise Holding said Juerg Schiltknecht, acting deputy CEO and CFO of Basler Versicherungen in Germany, will become chief executive of Basler Versicherungen in Germany as of May 1.

* Perrot Duval posted a net loss of 0.4 million Swiss francs in the first half of the 2014/15 business year.

ECONOMY

The Swiss government expects the economy to strengthen over the next two years, albeit at a slower pace than previously forecast as it revised down its forecast for growth next year citing an uncertain environment.

Swiss trade data for November due at 0700 GMT