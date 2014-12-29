ZURICH Dec 29 Swiss stocks were seen opening slightly higher on Monday, tracking European shares and buoyed by Wall Street's performance last week.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent to 8,963 points at the open, according to the Swiss futures' index.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Julius Baer will disclose an information technology investment of several hundred million Swiss francs in February, the Swiss private bank's Chief Executive Boris Collardi says in an interview with Swiss daily Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

* Cembra Money Bank said Switzerland's financial regulator concluded its investigation about the company's collaboration with a former credit agent. FINMA found that Cembra, before terminating the relationship with the credit agent in 2011, significantly violated regulatory provisions regarding control and organization, the company said.

* Daetwyler Holding said it had named Neil Harrison as its new head of the Daetwyler Technical Components Division and a member of the executive board.

* Newron said it had resubmitted a marketing application for drug safinamide to U.S. regulators to cover its use in the treatment of patients Parkinson's disease.

ECONOMY

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

Switzerland's central bank on Friday denied Swiss media reports that the franc had breached a cap of 1.20 per euro imposed three years ago to stem the currency's surge and protect the Swiss economy.

* UBS consumption indicator falls to 1.29 points in November from a revised 1.32 in the previous month.

* Weekly sight deposits due at 0800 GMT