UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
ZURICH Jan 5 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Monday, mirroring falls on other European bourses, as weak manufacturing data from the euro zone last week dampened appetite.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 1 percent at 8,934 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
SWISS RE
Reinsurance prices slid at the start of the year for contracts starting on Jan. 1, as supply outstripped demand following a reduction in natural catastrophe damage claims, broker Willis Re said on Friday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Orascom Development Holding has completed the sale of a 15 percent stake of its Egyptian subsidiary, Orascom Hotels and Development. The offering was 3.8 times oversubscribed and generated proceeds of $70.7 million.
* SGS has completed its share buyback programme which it initiated on March 12, 2012. It has repurchased 25,080 shares, equivalent to 0.32 percent of its issued share capital.
* Helvetia said its chairman Erich Walser had died unexpectedly and the board would be now be supervised by Vice-Chair Doris Russi Schurter until further notice.
* Novartis said it had completed the divestment of its Animal Health Division to Eli Lilly for around $5.4 billion and expects an exceptional pre-tax gain of approximately $4.6 billion in the first quarter.
ECONOMY
December PMI due at 0830 GMT
Weekly sight deposits due at 0800 GMT
