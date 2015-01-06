ZURICH Jan 6 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Tuesday held back by political uncertainty in Greece and a drop in the oil price.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.3 percent at 8,911 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

HOLCIM

Swiss cement maker Holcim said on Monday it has closed a series of transactions with Mexico's Cemex in Europe.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cytos Biotechnology has proposed a mandatory conversion of the outstanding subordinated convertible bonds and said it would convene a bondholders' meeting on Jan. 26. In addition, it has exclusively licensed it VLP platform for the treatment of hepatitis B infections to OnCore Biopharma.

* Huber+Suhner said its cables Radox 155S FLR and Radox 155 have been approved for use in General Motors vehicles with immediate effect.

* Leclanche said its shareholders approved all the board's proposals at its extraordinary general meeting.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank's cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro is central to maintaining the right monetary conditions in Switzerland, given an increased threat of deflation, the central bank's chairman told Swiss television on Monday.

For more, click on