ZURICH Jan 7 Swiss stocks were expected to open
a touch higher on Wednesday, finding a floor in spite of
investor jitters over oil prices remaining at near
five-and-a-half year lows.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent
higher at 8,884 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
IPO
Swiss biotech company Genkyotex is weighing up a possible
initial public offering (IPO) in the second half of this year if
results of a mid-stage trial for its experimental drug to treat
kidney damage caused by diabetes prove promising.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said it has signed collaboration and
licensing agreements with Intellia Therapeutics for the
discovery and development of new medicines using CRISPR genome
editing technology and Caribou Biosciences for the development
of drug discovery tools. Novartis said it is increasing its
equity investment in Intellia, is making an upfront payment and
will provide technology access fees and funding for research and
development programs during the 5-year term of the
collaboration. Novartis is receiving non-exclusive
rights to Caribou's CRISPR platform for research conducted
during the collaboration and is providing funding for the
one-year research program. Novartis is also making an equity
investment in Caribou.
* Nobel Biocare said it appointed Danaher
executive Tullio Di Dio as its finance chief, replacing Oliver
Walker who is leaving the Swiss dental implant maker following
its takeover by the the U.S. healthcare group for $2.2 billion.
* Gategroup said it won a renewal from Delta Air
Lines worth roughly 200 million Swiss francs ($197.86 million)
on average annually for airline catering and related services
provided as well as global distribution services.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank will publish its foreign currency
reserves for December at around 0800 GMT.
($1 = 1.0108 Swiss francs)
