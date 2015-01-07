ZURICH Jan 7 Swiss stocks were expected to open a touch higher on Wednesday, finding a floor in spite of investor jitters over oil prices remaining at near five-and-a-half year lows.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,884 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

IPO

Swiss biotech company Genkyotex is weighing up a possible initial public offering (IPO) in the second half of this year if results of a mid-stage trial for its experimental drug to treat kidney damage caused by diabetes prove promising.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said it has signed collaboration and licensing agreements with Intellia Therapeutics for the discovery and development of new medicines using CRISPR genome editing technology and Caribou Biosciences for the development of drug discovery tools. Novartis said it is increasing its equity investment in Intellia, is making an upfront payment and will provide technology access fees and funding for research and development programs during the 5-year term of the collaboration. Novartis is receiving non-exclusive rights to Caribou's CRISPR platform for research conducted during the collaboration and is providing funding for the one-year research program. Novartis is also making an equity investment in Caribou.

* Nobel Biocare said it appointed Danaher executive Tullio Di Dio as its finance chief, replacing Oliver Walker who is leaving the Swiss dental implant maker following its takeover by the the U.S. healthcare group for $2.2 billion.

* Gategroup said it won a renewal from Delta Air Lines worth roughly 200 million Swiss francs ($197.86 million) on average annually for airline catering and related services provided as well as global distribution services.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank will publish its foreign currency reserves for December at around 0800 GMT. ($1 = 1.0108 Swiss francs)