ZURICH Jan 12 Swiss stocks were seen idling on
Monday, tracking European shares as global oil prices extended
their slide on weaking demand in Europe and Asia.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.1 percent higher
at 9,118 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday
Roche
Roche Holding AG said Monday it will acquire a
majority stake in molecular and genomic analysis firm Foundation
Medicine Inc for up to $1.18 billion, a move meant to
bolster the Swiss drugmaker's personalised cancer treatments.
UBS
UBS Group AG, Switzerland's biggest bank, has lost
two more blue-chip corporate broking clients, the Financial
Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
SWISS BANKS
A U.S. court will not hold a bail hearing for a Swiss banker
wanted for allegedly helping Americans avoid taxes as long as he
fails to appear in person, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said it will set up a joint investment
company of up to $100 million with Qualcomm to target
early stage companies who offer technologies, products or
services in digital medicines for physicians and patients.
* Actelion said it will confirm its guidance at a
brokerage conference on Tuesday, which is for core earnings to
grow by around the low 20s percent at constant exchange rates
and, excluding the impact of U.S. rebate reversals, core
earnings to grow in the mid-teen percentage range. The Swiss
firm said it will review guidance for this year with full-year
earnings, when there is greater clarity on exactly where last
year finished.
* BB BIOTECH aims for a dividend yield of at least
5 percent, the head of its management Daniel Koller told the
Sunday edition of German newspaper Euro am Sonntag. Based on the
average share price during December, this would mean at least 11
Swiss francs per share, he said.
* Clariant said it is acquiring the remaining 50
percent shares of Companhia Brasileira de Bentonita (CBB) from
Geosol that it doesn't already own for an undisclosed price, a
move which the Swiss chemicals company said will allow it to
take full ownership of a Bentonit mine in Bahia, Brazil.
* Emmi said it is acquiring the cheese business of
Canada-based specialty cheese importer J.L. Freeman for an
undisclosed price, which the Swiss dairy producer says will
expand its position in North America and secure market access
for exports from Switzerland.
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank should consider easing its
three-year-cap on the franc before Switzerland becomes too
reliant on what was conceived as only a temporary measure, a
former advisor to the central bank said in a newspaper interview
on Sunday.
Weekly SNB sight deposits at 0800 GMT