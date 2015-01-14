ZURICH Jan 14 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Wednesday, tracking losses in European shares,
after the World Bank cut its global growth forecast for this
year.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 1
percent at 9,190 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SUNRISE
Swiss mobile telecoms company Sunrise said on Wednesday it
planned to list its shares on Switzerland's SIX exchange in the
first half of 2015.
ROCHE
The Swiss drugmaker said it had entered into an agreement
with QIAGEN that includes a provision of non-exclusive licenses
to recently granted Roche patents, pertaining to the detection
of mutations in the EGFR pathway.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sika said a group of international investors had
written a letter of support to its board and management amid the
disputed takeover by Saint-Gobain.
* UBS said that, after a successful conclusion of
its share exchange offer, UBS AG has, as previously announced,
applied to delist its shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange and the
NYSE.
* Partners Group said it saw record client demand
in 2014, with a total of 6.1 billion euros received in new
commitments from its global client base across all private
markets asset classes.
* Kuoni said it would exit from tour operating
activities as it focuses on its core business.
* Kudelski said it had entered into a comprehensive
product relationship with Netflix enabling it to
pre-integrate its NAGRA anyCAST content protection and OpenTV
connectware products with the Netflix service. Under the
agreement, the pair will also dismiss all pending patent
litigation in the United States and agree to a long-term stay of
the pending Dutch patent litigation.
ECONOMY
Swiss bond auction result at 1000 GMT