ZURICH Jan 20 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Tuesday, in line with European markets seen
tracking a rally in Asian shares after data showed China's
economic growth slowed less than feared.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent
to 8,185 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
NESTLE
The Swiss food giant plans to invest about 1 billion
Egyptian pounds ($137.93 million) in Egypt in the next few years
and believes economic reforms could deliver results, its
regional CEO said.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Credit Suisse said the recent currency
volatility following the Swiss National Bank's surprise decision
to scrap a three-year-old cap on the franc "has not materially
impacted our capital ratios".
* Komax said it was affected by the Swiss National
Bank's decision to its cap on the franc, but that it was
confident of being able to compensate for the currency losses in
the medium term. The company also said it had acquired a 20
percent stake in the French company Laselec SA, which develops
laser-assisted cable stripping and marking solutions as well as
layout boards for wire harness production.
* EFG International said the impact on its capital
ratios of the Swiss National Bank's decision to scrap the cap on
the franc is immaterial. The company also said revaluations of
the dollar and the euro against the Swiss franc would each have
a single-digit percentage impact on its profit before tax,
assuming that 2015 average exchange rate remain at current
levels.
* Looser Holding posted net revenue for 2014 of
487.4 million Swiss francs, a dip of 0.5 percent compared with
last year.
* Comet said consolidated net sales for 2014 rose
by 15.5 percent year on year to 288 million Swiss francs.
* Nobel Biocare said Danaher now controls
more than 98 percent of the company and has started a squeeze
out procedure. Nobel Biocare also said it had applied for the
delisting of its registered shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
* ams AG posted fourth-quarter revenue of 139
million euros, above the upper end of its revenue guidance.
ECONOMY