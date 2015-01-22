ZURICH Jan 22 Swiss stocks were expected to
idle on Thursday, as investors awaited details of a sovereign
bond-buying programme that the European Central Bank is seen
likely to announce at a press conference at 1330 GMT.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.1
percent at 8,018 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse said it had not made losses trading foreign
exchange after Switzerland's central bank suddenly abandoned a
currency cap last week, causing a surge in the Swiss franc.
NOVARTIS
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Novartis
AG's injectable drug, Cosentyx, to treat adults with a moderate
to severe skin disease called plaque psoriasis.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Logitech said it is raising its outlook for
full-year non-GAAP operating income to roughly $185 million from
$170 million, but lowering its sales outlook to $2.11 billion
from $2.16 billion to reflect the stronger US dollar.
* Sika said prominent mutual funds which are
backing management's efforts to thwart a 2.75 billion Swiss
franc ($3.20 billion) takeover by French building materials
company Saint-Gobain have reinforced their opposition
to the deal and lodged several requests, in a letter published
on the Swiss firm's website.
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank is keeping all options open after
scrapping a cap on the franc against the euro which would have
cost 100 billion francs to defend this month alone, one
rate-setter told a Swiss paper.
Switzerland's central bank said on Wednesday it had agreed
with the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to establish clearing
arrangements in Switzerland for renminbi trading and extend a
pilot scheme for clients of Swiss banks.
($1 = 0.8596 Swiss francs)
