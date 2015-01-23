ZURICH Jan 23 Swiss stocks were seen opening higher on Friday, in line with European shares, after the European Central Bank's decision to buy government bonds to try to fight off deflation in the euro zone.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.3 percent at 8,026 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

UBS said it did not suffer any overall losses in its trading business after the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) decision last week to abandon its three-year-old cap on the franc.

NOVARTIS

Novartis will review its Swiss cost base after the country's central bank scrapped a cap on the franc last week, sending the currency soaring, the Swiss drugmaker's chief executive said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika said it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Axson management and shareholders to acquire Axson Technologies, which specialises in epoxy and polyurethane polymer formulations.

* Basilea said the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Anti-Infective Drugs Advisory Committee voted to recommend approval for two of the company's drugs.

* BB Biotech said its Board of Directors will propose a cash distribution of 11.60 Swiss francs per share.

* Santhera reported increased net sales in 2014 of 2.6 million Swiss francs due to sales of Raxone.

* Daetwyler said its 2014 unaudited net revenue declined by 9.4 pct to 1.25 billion Swiss francs.

* Interroll said 2014 net sales showed a strong increase of 8.0 pct in local currencies.

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said it expected its 2014 net result to be significantly higher than the previous year after reporting a 6 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue to 214.2 million Swiss francs in constant currencies.