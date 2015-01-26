ZURICH Jan 26 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Monday, tracking European shares, on heightened
concerns the Greek election results could lead to renewed
instability in Europe.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.8
percent at 8,099 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank is considering a cost-savings package in
response to the recent appreciation of Switzerland's currency, a
Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.
For more click on
SIKA
The company's board of directors said on Monday the voting
privilege of the Swiss family that owns a controlling stake in
the chemicals company should be taken away.
For more click on
SWATCH
The watchmaker will not change its long-term strategy in
response to the Swiss National Bank's decision to end its
currency cap against the euro, its chief executive said in a
newspaper interview published on Sunday.
For more click on
ADECCO
The staffing firm's chief executive said in an interview
published on Sunday he believed the company would hit its margin
target for 2015, despite sluggish growth in the euro zone.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Starrag Group said the Swiss franc's recent
appreciation will have an impact on the competitiveness of its
factories in Switzerland, as it posted sales for 2014 of 393
million Swiss francs, an increase of 0.6 percent from the
previous year's figure.
* CREALOGIX said it had acquired MBA Systems, a
British supplier of web-based solutions and services to the
securities and wealth management industries.
* Cytos said trading of its shares and convertible
bonds will be suspended from ten minutes prior to the start of a
meeting of bondholders to vote on a restructuring proposal for
convertible bonds, until at least one hour after the outcome has
been communicated by the company.
ECONOMY
State-owned China Construction Bank (CCB) is expected to
open a Swiss branch during 2015, the Swiss finance minister was
quoted on Saturday as saying, following a deal to establish
clearing arrangements in Switzerland for trading in China's
currency.
For more click on
Switzerland cannot allow its currency to remain at its
current heady levels against the euro over the longer term
because it will be too damaging for the Swiss economy, Austria's
finance minister was quoted on Sunday as saying.
For more click on