ZURICH Jan 27 Swiss stocks were seen rising on
Tuesday, outperforming flat European shares, supported by Swiss
drugmaker Novartis, which forecast sales and profit to grow at a
faster pace this year.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.4
percent at 8,331 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker forecast sales and profit to grow at a
faster pace this year as recent drug successes and its portfolio
overhaul help it weather the impact of generic competition.
For more, click on
SUNRISE
Swiss mobile telecoms company Sunrise plans to raise around
1.35 billion Swiss francs ($1.3 billion) in a stock market
debut, potentially Switzerland's biggest flotation since 2006.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sika said it had acquired cement and tile
adhesive manufacturer Duro-Moza in Mozambique. The firm reported
sales of 2 million Swiss francs in 2014, Sika said.
* Banque Cantonale du Jura reported 2014 net income
of 9 million Swiss francs, up 0.2 percent.
* Elma reported 2014 total revenue of 118.1 million
Swiss francs, representing growth of 4.5 percent.
* Huber+Suhner said the massive increase in the
value of Swiss franc since the Swiss National Bank's decision to
scrap the cap on Jan. 15 will have very negative effects on
sales and income prospects during the current financial year.
* Zuger Kantonalbank said 2014 profit reached 61.2
million Swiss francs.
* Tornos said consolidated net sales rose 16.6
percent to 175.8 million Swiss francs in 2014.
ECONOMY
SNB
The Swiss National Bank is ready to intervene in the foreign
currency market to ease monetary policy after ditching its cap
on the Swiss franc earlier this month, its vice-chairman said in
an interview with Swiss national daily TagesAnzeiger.
For more, click on