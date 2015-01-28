ZURICH Jan 28 Swiss stocks were expected to open a touch higher on Wednesday, though investors are expected to be cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's first policy meeting of the year later in the day.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,439 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SWISS COMPANIES

Swiss companies with costs at home and sales abroad will have a hard time maintaining their historically generous payouts to shareholders as a surge in the value of the nation's currency eats into their earnings.

SUNRISE IPO

Books are covered for the stock market flotation of Swiss telecoms firm Sunrise, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche forecast sales and profit to grow at the same rate in 2015 as last year, as full-year earnings missed expectations.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said it will continue to look at acquisitions, even if it isn't forced to do anything currently, the drugmaker's Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said in an interview with Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

* Implenia said Germany's Bundeskartellamt approved the acquisition of Bilfinger Construction GmbH, and that closing of the deal is scheduled for the beginning of March.

* Ascom said it won an order worth more than 3 million Swiss francs ($3.31 million) from a leading phone network operator in the U.S.

* Crealogix said the head of its e-Payment business unit and member of the executive management Werner Truoel will leave the company at the end of April.

* Glarner Kantonalbank said gross profit rose 16 percent to 21.2 million Swiss francs last year.

* Schlatter Industries AG said net sales fell to 89.5 million Swiss francs in 2014, but order intake rose, and said it expects to record a moderate positive operating result for the year as a whole.

ECONOMY

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose 0.13 points to 1.42 points in December from 1.29 points in November, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9051 Swiss francs)