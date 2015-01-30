ZURICH Jan 30 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Friday, following a rise in U.S. and Asian shares
overnight and better-than-expected U.S. job market data.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent
higher at 8,475 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday
ROCHE <ROG.VX
A major analysis of one of the world's most fiercely
disputed medicines, Roche's Tamiflu, has found it cuts
flu symptoms by a day and can help some patients avoid hospital
treatment and complications.
For more, click on
DUFRY
The Swiss travel retailer is seen as a strong contender in
the race to to acquire a majority of Italy's airport retailer
World Duty Free, which belongs to the Benetton family,
sources familiar with the situation said.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SGS said it will acquire AirServices Estudos e
Avaliacoes Ambientais Ltda. in Sao Paulo and Cronolab Referencia
em Analises Quimicas e Ambientais Ltda. in Rio de Janeiro for
undisclosed prices, in a bid to expand its environmental
business in Brazil.
* Sika said that it has garnered backing for its
opposition to a takeover by Saint-Gobain from
shareholders representing more than 40 percent of the company's
shares, including Swiss pension funds, cities, public
institutions, prominent institutional investors and private
investors.
* Georg Fischer said its automotive division is
increasing its manufacturing footprint in China by 50 percent
after extenting an iron foundry in Kunshan, and is building a
fourth light metal facility in Suzhou to add 50 percent more
site capacity by year-end.
* Holcim said that BlackRock Inc. holds
2.93 percent of the voting rights and of the registered share
capital of the cement maker following the sale of shares,
falling below the threshhold of 3 percent required under Swiss
securities law for public disclosure.
* Santhera said it is strengthening its leadership
by nomimating senior members of staff to management and
appointing Giovanni Stropoli as Chief Commercial Officer,
effective from February.
* Advanced Digital Broadcast said that 4T S.A.
controls 98 percent of shares and will begin a squeeze-out of
the remainder, and that the company will apply for its shares to
be delisted.
ECONOMY
KOF indicator for January due at 0800 GMT