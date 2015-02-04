ZURICH Feb 4 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in U.S. and Asian equities and helped by an expected rise in Syngenta shares after the world's largest maker of crop chemicals posted full-year results.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.6 percent at 8,504 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse is getting out of the U.S. equity retail market-making business by the end of the first quarter after failing to gain enough scale to justify continuing, the bank confirmed on Tuesday.

Separately, Standard & Poor's cut its rating on Credit Suisse by one notch to BBB+ from A-, with a "stable" outlook, citing a review of government support.

SYNGENTA

The world's largest maker of crop chemicals said it expected its operating profit to stagnate this year as currency effects eat into earnings.

Syngenta's finance chief said the company has hedged its exposure to the Swiss franc for this year and expects the benefits from lower oil prices to outweigh the negative impact of the Swiss currency's appreciation in 2016.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said a late-stage study of its treatment for slow-growing, or indolent, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma showed significant benefit and met its primary endpoint early.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nobel Biocare : The SIX exchange said it had granted an application by Nobel Biocare for the delisting of all of its listed registered shares with a par value of 0.40 Swiss francs each. The date for the delisting has yet to be determined.

* Burkhalter said it is acquiring the Kolb Group's electrical division.

* BFW said that, excluding fair value changes in interest rate swaps and receiver swaptions, net earnings for 2014 will be approximately 9.1 million Swiss francs, compared with 15.1 million francs last year.

* Rieter reported an 11 percent rise in 2014 sales to 1.153 billion Swiss francs and said it expects to post earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) equivalent to 7 percent and a net profit of about 4.5 percent of sales.

* Repower said the Federal Electricity Commission (ElCom) issued a partial ruling relating to the energy tariffs charged by Repower in 2009 and 2010. A ruling on grid usage tariffs is still pending, the company said.

* SHL Telemedicine said a German subsidiary has won an eight-year contract valued at 16-20 million euros with health insurance company Barmer GEK in Germany.