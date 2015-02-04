ZURICH Feb 4 Swiss stocks were expected to open
higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in U.S. and Asian equities
and helped by an expected rise in Syngenta shares
after the world's largest maker of crop chemicals posted
full-year results.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.6
percent at 8,504 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse is getting out of the U.S. equity retail
market-making business by the end of the first quarter after
failing to gain enough scale to justify continuing, the bank
confirmed on Tuesday.
Separately, Standard & Poor's cut its rating on Credit
Suisse by one notch to BBB+ from A-, with a "stable" outlook,
citing a review of government support.
For more click on
SYNGENTA
The world's largest maker of crop chemicals said it expected
its operating profit to stagnate this year as currency effects
eat into earnings.
Syngenta's finance chief said the company has hedged its
exposure to the Swiss franc for this year and expects the
benefits from lower oil prices to outweigh the negative impact
of the Swiss currency's appreciation in 2016.
For more click on
ROCHE
The Swiss drugmaker said a late-stage study of its treatment
for slow-growing, or indolent, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma showed
significant benefit and met its primary endpoint early.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Nobel Biocare : The SIX exchange said it had
granted an application by Nobel Biocare for the delisting of all
of its listed registered shares with a par value of 0.40 Swiss
francs each. The date for the delisting has yet to be
determined.
* Burkhalter said it is acquiring the Kolb Group's
electrical division.
* BFW said that, excluding fair value changes in
interest rate swaps and receiver swaptions, net earnings for
2014 will be approximately 9.1 million Swiss francs, compared
with 15.1 million francs last year.
* Rieter reported an 11 percent rise in 2014 sales
to 1.153 billion Swiss francs and said it expects to post
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) equivalent to 7 percent
and a net profit of about 4.5 percent of sales.
* Repower said the Federal Electricity Commission
(ElCom) issued a partial ruling relating to the energy tariffs
charged by Repower in 2009 and 2010. A ruling on grid usage
tariffs is still pending, the company said.
* SHL Telemedicine said a German subsidiary has
won an eight-year contract valued at 16-20 million euros with
health insurance company Barmer GEK in Germany.
ECONOMY