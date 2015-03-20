ZURICH, March 20 (Zurich) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,333 points, according
to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
HOLCIM
Holcim Ltd and Lafarge SA have agreed to new terms
over their planned multi-billion-euro merger, which would create
the world's biggest cement firm, including agreeing to a new
share-swap ratio for the deal.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse said it had stowed 1.02 billion Swiss francs
($1.03 billion) for legal disputes including allegations of
price-fixing in the credit default swaps market and a probe of
alternative trading venues known as dark pools at the end of
2014.
NOVARTIS
A U.S. judge on Thursday denied Amgen Inc's bid to
block the sale of Novartis AG's recently approved "biosimilar"
form of Neupogen, Amgen's blockbuster drug used to prevent
infections in cancer patients.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* GAM said that board member Dieter Enkelmann will
not be standing for re-election on April 30 because it does not
comply with the governance framework of his employer, Julius
Baer, where he is finance chief.
* Bachem said full-year net profit rose by nearly
one quarter to 29.1 million francs and will propose a dividend
of 2 francs per share, and that it sales growth to be within the
targeted long-term range of 6 to 10 percent per year as well as
a further improvement in profit.
ECONOMY
