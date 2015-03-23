ZURICH, March 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening virtually unchanged at 9,397 points, according
to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
LGT BANK
LGT, Liechtenstein's biggest bank, said on
Monday full-year net profit rose more than 18 percent and its
assets increased because it won fresh funds off clients and
after it integrated the acquisition of client portfolios from
HSBC.
UBS
An Australian regulator plans to request information from
UBS after a senior politician said he had the bank
change an analyst's report about a $13 billion electricity
network that it is helping the government sell, the Sydney
Morning Herald reported.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Wolfgang Reitzle says he will remain chairman of Swiss
cement maker Holcim formally, and that he will share
day-to-day business with Lafarge boss Bruno Lafont, in
an interview with German daily Handelsblatt. Lafont is taking on
the role non-executive co-chairman, alongside Reitzle, it
emerged on Friday as part of revised terms of push through a
deal creating the world's top cement business.
* Actelion said that it has received approval from
relevant authorities to launch the repurchase of up to 10
million shares, or 8.76 percent of currently issued capital,
over three years.
* Saint-Gobain Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de
Chalendar repeated his opposition to combining the French firm's
mortar business with that of Switzerland's Sika, in an
interview with Tages-Anzeiger on Saturday. De Chalendar also
argues in favour of Saint-Gobain taking over a majority stake in
Sika, which is being hotly contested by parts of the Swiss
company's board and management.
* Clariant will continue to make smaller
acquisitions but doesn't expect a major, transforming deal, its
Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann says in an interview with Swiss
newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft. The Swiss chemicals firm aims
to maintain a payout ratio to shareholders of up to 35 percent
of its adjusted profits, Kottmann says.
* Novartis said new data showed its Cosentyx
treatment for psoriasis is "significantly superior" to Stelara
and clears skin in nearly 80 percent of patients with the
condition.
* SHL Telemedicine said it will acquire
Munich-based GPH Gesellschaft für Patientenhilfe for 7.6 million
euros ($8.22 million) in cash, a deal the company expects to
add up to 10 million euros in revenue and contribute to earnings
already this year. SHL said it will finance the transaction,
expected to close within a short time-frame, through a
combination of existing cash and new debt.
* Gottex said it will postpone its annual results
to March 30, from March 23, due to the complexity of preparing
its first set of audited consolidated accounts after the merger
with EIM Group and certain other technical factors.
ECONOMY
Swiss sight deposits due at 0800 GMT
($1 = 0.9249 euros)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)