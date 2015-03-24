ZURICH, March 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 9,371 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

SWISSCOM

Switzerland's competition commission WEKO said on Tuesday it had approved the purchase of online directory search.ch by Swisscom, as the telecoms group tries to compete with the likes of Google in digital advertising.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Ethos said it would oppose the reelection of the three representatives of the Burkard family to the board of Sika . On Monday, the Swiss chemicals firm won a court ruling in its battle to fend off a back-door takeover by Saint-Gobain .

* Emmi said it expects a markedly negative currency translation effect and a decline in income and sales for 2015. The firm posted a 2014 net profit of 78.9 million Swiss francs.

* Partners Group said 2014 adjusted net profit rose 15 percent to 336 million Swiss francs from 292 million in the previous year.

* Loeb reported a 2014 profit of 8.1 million Swiss francs, up from the 5.2 million francs it posted in 2013.

* Charles Voegele posted a consolidated loss of 11 million Swiss francs in 2014 compared to a loss of 30 million in the previous year. It said it sees gross sales and margins in European countries and prices in the Swiss market under pressure after the Swiss central bank's decision to remove its 1.20 per euro cap on the franc in mid-January.

* Julius Baer said it had successfully transferred clients with assets under management of more than 4.2 billion Swiss francs to its platform from Leumi private bank, part of an agreement announced last year.

* Implenia said it had secured new contracts worth a total of 110 million Swiss francs.

* Belimo said its co-founder Walter Linsi will be retiring from the Board of Directors for age reasons at the firm's annual general meeting on April 20.

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)