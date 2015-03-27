ZURICH, March 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,099 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

RICHEMONT

Amazon.com is in talks to buy Richemont-owned retailer Net-a-porter in what could be the biggest acquisition yet for the e-commerce giant, but the negotiations are in early stages and could fall apart, Forbes reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gurit announced the appointment of Angelo Quabba as chief financial officer and member of the executive committee, effective August 1.

* Sika said it had agreed to acquire Construction Technologies Australia, which generated sales of 22 million Swiss francs ($22.82 million) in 2014 and has 51 employees.

* Peach Property Group announced the notarisation of an agreement for the purchase of two property companies, with a total of 636 apartments located north of Düsseldorf in western North Rhine-Westphalia.

* Swisslog said shareholders approved all proposals of the board of directors at Thursday's annual general meeting.

* Airopack posted a net loss of 6.1 million euros ($6.64 million) in 2014 compared to a net loss of 6.2 million euros the year before.

* Conax, part of the Kudelski Group, said it is in the final stages of establishing a Conax test centre in Beijing.

ECONOMY

Switzerland's currency is still significantly overvalued and the Swiss National Bank is prepared to intervene in the foreign exchange market if necessary, SNB bank board member Fritz Zurbruegg said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9188 euros) ($1 = 0.9641 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)