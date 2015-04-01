ZURICH, April 1 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 9,104 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SWISS BANKS

A Swiss asset manager pleaded guilty in a U.S. court on Tuesday to participating in a scheme to help U.S. citizens hide millions of dollars in Swiss bank accounts and evade paying taxes.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut reported bigger-than-expected gains in half-year sales and profits as cost cuts helped counter the impact of the surging Swiss franc, and confirmed mid-term targets subject to the currency swings.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Basilea said it has entered into a license agreement for novel panRAF kinase inhibitors with a consortium of organisations including The Institute of Cancer Research, London, Cancer Research Technology, the Wellcome Trust and The University of Manchester.

* Emmi said it is increasing its share capital in Kaiku Corporacion Alimentaria in Spain by 10 million euros ($10.78 million), and that Basque investment company Ekarpen is taking a 6 million euro stake in Kaiku, thereby reducing the Swiss dairy firm's stake by 2.6 percent to 73.5 percent.

* Peach Property said it would reduce its management team to four members from six to reduce costs.

ECONOMY

Swiss PMI for March due at 0730 GMT ($1 = 0.9273 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)