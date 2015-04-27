ZURICH, April 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,317 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
UBS
UBS's chairman said a default by Greece is seen by
the International Monetary Fund as "systemically controllable"
and he believed it would have a negligible impact on the Swiss
bank itself, in a newspaper interview.
For more, click on
SIKA
The Swiss family that controls chemicals business Sika
said it is seeking to overturn several decisions made
at a recent investor meeting over a 2.75 billion Swiss franc
($2.88 billion) takeover by French rival Saint-Gobain.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche's chief executive told Germany's
Sueddeutsche Zeitung "mega-takeovers" are not part of its
strategy but the drugmaker will continue to look at deals for
small- and medium-sized firms.
* Julius Baer expects to settle a long-running
U.S. tax investigation before summer, Schweiz am Sonntag
reports, citing a source at the Swiss bank and without
elaborating. A spokesman for Zurich-based Baer didn't comment.
* EFG International said it will issue Swiss franc
denominated perpetual tier 1 subordinated notes. It intends to
use the expected net proceeds to pay for an EFG Funding tender
offer.
* Implenia's Chief Executive backed the Swiss
building firm's mid-term outlook for up to 150 million Swiss
francs in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and said the
acquisition of Bilfinger's construction business
should contribute operationally from next year, in an interview
with Swiss business newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
* SHL Telemedicine said its board had unanimously
resolved to appoint Eli Alroy to serve as a member of the board.
In addition, Eli Ayalon announced his resignation from the board
of directors effective immediately.
* COMET Holding said it had signed a purchase
agreement with Iowa-based system integrator PCT Engineered
Systems LLC, in order to expand market access and its product
portfolio for ebeam technology.
ECONOMY
SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0700 GMT
($1 = 0.9540 Swiss francs)
