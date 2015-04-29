ZURICH, April 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 9,257 on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ABB

Swiss engineering group ABB said it doubled large orders and kept smaller orders steady in the first quarter, lifting its total order intake by a better-than-expected 15 percent.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Vontobel Chief Executive Officer Zeno Staub said in the first half of the year the private bank would exceed overall year-ago results and that assets under management rose slightly to 138.1 billion Swiss francs ($144.31 billion) at the end of the first quarter. Speaking at the annual shareholder's meeting, Staub said the bank was well placed to absorb the impact of the Swiss National Bank's decision to remove its cap on the franc, and that the bank would also seek acquisitions in asset management and private banking.

* Clariant swung to a net profit of 87 million francs from a year-ago loss and said it expected low to mid-single digit sales growth in local currencies this year and an increase in its margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation as well as higher cash flow generation.

* Basler Kantonalbank said it would form a new finance and risk division from October, while Bank Coop said in a separate statement the legal departments of both banks would be merged. The restructuring will mean adapting the number of jobs in the medium term, though no layoffs are planned for the current year, Bank Coop said.

ECONOMY

The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.35 points in March from a revised 1.21 points in February, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.

For more, click on ($1 = 0.9570 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)