ZURICH, June 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 9,057 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Actelion said data on multiple sclerosis drug ponesimod showing that the cardiodynamic first-dose effects of the drug are mitigated by the new gradual up-titration will be presented at a drug conference in Madrid this week.

* Basilea said it began a clinical phase 1/2a study with an oral formulation of its anti-cancer drug candidate BAL101553, a microtubule-destabilizing small molecule, acting as tumor checkpoint controller as it promotes tumor cell death through activation of an important checkpoint in cell proliferation.

* Newron said it has received a positive opinion for its New Chemical Entity Sarizotan for the treatment of Rett Syndrome from the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products from the European Medicines Agency. An application for Orphan Designation has also been filed in the US.

* Carlo Gavazzi said full-year net income rose nearly 10 percent on the year to 12.3 million Swiss francs ($13.18 million) despite a 2 percent fall in revenue and said it expects the strong franc to hurt revenues.

* Vontobel said J.P. Morgan will issue structured products on the Swiss bank's deritrade multi-issuer platform.

* Lem said it is naming Heinz Stuebi interim Chief Financial Officer until the new CFO, Andrea Borla, takes on the role in November.

ECONOMY

Swiss National Bank head Thomas Jordan speaks in Lausanne at 0800 GMT

($1 = 0.9332 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)