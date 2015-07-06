ZURICH, July 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.4 percent lower at 8,789 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

CREDIT SUISSE

New Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung paper he wants quick action to implement results of strategic review he is conducting at the bank.

SWISS BANKS

Greece has proposed a tax amnesty in an effort to collect revenue on billions of euros that its citizens are believed to have quietly stashed in Swiss bank accounts, the NZZ am Sonntag paper reported. The plan, which still needs Greek parliamentary approval and a final accord with Switzerland, is to levy a flat 21 percent tax on such assets.

Tunisia has filed an objection to HSBC's agreement last month to pay 40 million Swiss francs to settle a money laundering investigation at its Swiss private bank, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported. It said Tunisia, which is trying to recover funds linked to ousted autocratic leader Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali, believed dropping the investigation could hamper its efforts.

VP BANK

The Liechtenstein-based bank now holds 4.76 percent of its share capital and 3.48 percent of voting rights after completing a repurchase offer for bearer and registered shares, it said on Friday.

SCHINDLER

Chairman Alfred Schindler told Blick newspaper that he did not intend to stay atop the family-controlled lift and escalator group long before the next generation took charge. "We don't want to sell. We plan for the long term. I again just had two offers from foreign locusts on my desk," the paper quotes him as saying.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Zehdner said it expects a first-half net result approaching profit after a 4 percent drop in sales due to a slow construction market, the decrease in demand and unfavourable currency effects including a strong Swiss franc.

ECONOMY

SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0700 GMT

June inflation data due at 0715 GMT

