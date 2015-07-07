ZURICH, July 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2 percent at 8,883 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

SYNGENTA

Monstanto Chief Executive Hugh Grant had held "very constructive" talks with Syngenta shareholders, he told a Swiss newspaper, reiterating it could raise its $45 billion offer for the Swiss group under certain conditions.

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank has issued around 27 billion Swiss francs ($28.66 billion) in securities to shore up its defences in the event of an economic downturn. In a submission to the U.S. Federal Reserve about how it would shut down its business in the United States during a crisis, Credit Suisse said it had a mixture of CoCo bonds -- securities that absorb losses in a potential crisis -- and loss-absorbing bonds known as TLAC.

UBS

The bank expects to meet anticipated requirements for total loss-absorbing bonds known TLAC early. "UBS currently has over 44 billion Swiss francs ($46.69 billion) in TLAC, supporting a TLAC to risk weighted assets ratio of more than 20 percent," UBS said in its submission to the U.S. Federal Reserve.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Global coordinators of drugmaker Cassiopea SpA's public listing have fully exercised the over-allotment option. That means 5.16 million shares have been sold in the floatation, corresponding to 51.6 percent of the share capital or 175.6 million Swiss francs. Cosmo's stake is thus 45.4 percent.

* Packaging group Airopack said main investor Jan Kelders had sold most of the family-controlled shares to his son Quint Kelders, the company's chief executive. A family shareholder accord assigned Quint Kelders sole control of the clan's stock. The family has sold a small stake to mainly institutional investors, but it said Quint Kelders had no intention to reduce the stake more.

* Datacolor said it was taking over sales, service and distribution for its photography solutions in Germany, Austria and Switzerland from partner Globell.

* Molecular Partners said it got a $15 million milestone payment as a first patient was enrolled in a phase III study of abicipar.

* Burckhardt Compression said executive board member Martin Heller, 61, was retiring early at his own request and would leave the company at year's end.

* MCH Group said it was extending its activities in the area of stand and pavilion construction by acquiring 20 percent of German stand construction company metron Vilshofen GmbH. It intends to buy the rest by the end of 2018.

ECONOMY

June unadjusted jobless rate 3.1 percdent vs 3.2 percent in May, adjusted rate steady at 3.3 percent

The Swiss Federal Treasury said it was reopening its 0.5 percent bond maturing in 2030 bond in its latest auction.

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)