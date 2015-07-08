ZURICH, July 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 8,807 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS VX>

The Swiss drugmaker won U.S. approval for its keenly awaited new heart failure drug Entresto earlier than expected, boosting hopes for a medicine tipped by analysts to reap billions of dollars in annual sales.

SYNGENTA

Monsanto believes offering a higher break-up fee to Syngenta if its $45 billion takeover approach does not go ahead would be counterproductive, Chief Executive Hugh Grant told a Swiss newspaper.

UBS

Ferrari SpA, the luxury car unit being spun off by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , has picked UBS Group AG to help manage its initial public offering in New York this year, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The Swiss chocolate maker reported a 7.6 percent year-on-year rise in nine-month sales revenue and maintained its mid-term targets.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Givaudan is spending 12 million francs to open a technical centre and offices in Tokyo

* BB Biotech AG said it closed the past half-year with a profit of 717 million Swiss francs, up from 261 million francs in the same period last year.

* SmarDTV, a Kudelski company, announced with Mediaset Premium S.p.A. the successful commercial launch of the CI Plus Wi-Fi CAM offering both Mediaset Premium broadcast services and Mediaset Premium Play broadband services in one module.

ECONOMY

Swiss bond auction results due at 0900 GMT

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)