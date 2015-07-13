ZURICH, July 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,115 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said a study showed the investigational immunotherapy atezolizumab from its Genentech unit shrank tumours in people with a specific type of bladder cancer.

For more click on

HOLCIM

The Swiss cement maker said it had completed its merger with French partner Lafarge. The new LafargeHolcim shares will be traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Euronext in Paris from July 14. LafargeHolcim will re-open the public exchange offer to give the remaining Lafarge shareholders the opportunity to also tender their shares. The new offer period starts on July 15 and lasts until July 28.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sunrise Communications reported the death of Dr Dominik Koechlin, the company's chairman.

* DKSH said half-year profit after tax rose 15.5 percent to 105.9 million Swiss francs ($112.59 million) and announced restructuring plans.

* LifeWatch AG said it had signed an agreement to enter the Turkish market with its cardiac monitoring business.

* Meyer Burger subsidiary Muegge GmbH has acquired microwave technology specialist Gerling Applied Engineering, which in 2014 generated sales of around $2 million. The parties agreed to maintain confidentiality concerning the purchase price.

* Siegfried Group said German antitrust authorities had no reservations concerning its acquisition of three BASF sites.

ECONOMY

SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT

($1 = 0.9406 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)