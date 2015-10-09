ZURICH Oct 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.8 percent higher at 8,745 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

ROCHE

Roche's big new drug hope ocrelizumab cut multiple sclerosis relapses by nearly 50 percent compared with the older product Rebif in two large clinical trials, underscoring its potential in the main relapsing form of the disease.

For more click on

CREDIT SUISSE

After the Financial Times on Thursday reported that Credit Suisse was planning to tap investors for a "substantial" capital raising, the Swiss bank said it was still evaluating strategic options as well as its capital usage and requirements.

For more click on

GIVAUDAN

The Swiss flavours and fragrance maker maintained its financial targets for the five years ending 2015 as currency effects erased gains made in the first nine months. Shares were seen opening up 2.7 percent in premarket indicators at 0611 GMT.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS said it had entered into final negotiations to acquire the assets of Bateman Projects, the mining engineering and project management operations owned by Tenova and headquartered in South Africa. The business employs 250 experts and staff and has generated revenues in excess of 30 million euros in the latest financial year.

* Gottex Fund Management appointed Pierre Udriot as chief financial officer for the group. He will join Gottex on Nov. 16.

* Implenia noted the Zurich District Court has in the first instance rejected its claim for around 23 million Swiss francs in the case about outstanding payments for subsequent alterations requested during the building of the Letzigrund Stadium. The firm is considering its next steps in the case.

* Fundamental Real Estate AG said the roughly 36.8 million Swiss franc net proceeds of its capital raising program will be used to expand its real estate portfolio.

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)