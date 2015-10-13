ZURICH Oct 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.07 percent higher at 8712 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

SONOVA

The world's largest maker of hearing aids will hold its annual investor day beginning 0630 GMT Tuesday at its headquarters in Staefa, Switzerland. Slides will be available on the company website as of 0700 GMT.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Logistics company Kuehne und Nagel International AG increased nine-month earnings by 6.7 percent in 2015 to 512 million Swiss francs ($531.84 million) despite negative currency effects of 7.5 percent, the group said. The sea freight business grew its U.S. imports from Europe and Asia, increasing that business's EBIT by 11.7 percent.

* VP Bank AG is carrying out a second share buy-back from October 15 through October 28. The bank will repurchase a maximum of nearly 300,000 shares at 82 francs per share, which it will use for future acquisitions or treasury management purposes.

* Bossard Holding AG saw a 5.9 percent sales increase in the first nine months thanks to acquisitions in the United States and Europe; without acquisitions, sales totalled 449.4 million, down 4.5 percent.

* Steel producer Schmolz und Bickenbach AG cut its full-year EBITDA forecast to 160-180 million euros ($181.92-$204.66 million) on the expectation that weak demand from the oil and gas industry will not let up this year. The company sees worse results for the second half after raw material prices slid and orders declined through August.

* SE Swiss Estates AG will distribute a total of 682,870 Swiss francs in participation certificates, following through on the nominal value reduction decided during its general meeting on June 4.

* Addex Therapeutics Ltd said its ADX71441 demonstrated robust efficacy in multiple preclinical models of alcohol use disorder. In these models, carried out in collaboration with the U.S. National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, ADX71441 reduced motivation to consume alcohol in both normal and alcohol-dependent rats.

* Partners Group Holding AG has exited an investment in the Swedish Securitas Direct Verisure Group, the investment manager said. Subject to customary regulatory requirements and approvals, the transaction is expected to provide a money multiple of around 1.5x to Partners Group's clients, the group said.

* BV Holding AG saw net profits of 18.96 million franc in the first nine months.

ECONOMY

Swiss producer/import prices for September at 0715 GMT ($1 = 0.9627 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.8795 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)