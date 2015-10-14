ZURICH Oct 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,614 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

The biggest Swiss bank will pay $19.5 million to settle civil charges alleging the bank made false statements to U.S. investors in its offering documents for complex structured notes tied to a proprietary foreign currency index, U.S. regulators said on Tuesday.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse wrote to international banks this week inviting them to apply for a mandate for the Swiss bank's rumoured capital increase, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

SYNGENTA

The company has withdrawn two applications for genetically modified products in the European Union following a re-evaluation of their commercial potential, a spokeswoman said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swatch has launched a watch in China which users can use to pay for purchases, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Bobst Group said it will exercise before the end of the year its option to purchase from Gary Tseng the remaining 35 percent of Gordon Ltd shares, the Hong Kong-based holding company of Shanghai Eternal Machinery. Gary Tseng will remain managing director in charge of operations.

ECONOMY

Swiss ZEW investor sentiment is expected at 0900 GMT.

