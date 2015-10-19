ZURICH Oct 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,725 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
SWISS ELECTION
The anti-immigration Swiss People's Party (SVP) won the
biggest share of the vote in Sunday's national parliamentary
election, keeping pressure on Bern to introduce quotas on people
moving from the European Union.
UBS
The Swiss bank laid off a number of employees at its Puerto
Rico arm last week as it shrinks its business further in the
U.S. territory.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse is set to pay about $159 million to resolve
investor claims that they, along with other banks, conspired to
fix prices and limit competition in the market for credit
default swaps, according to a court filing.
SYNGENTA
A number of disgruntled Syngenta shareholders have set up an
investor group in an effort to push for change at the Swiss
agricultural chemicals group.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said it had received U.S. FDA approval for
the cobas HBV and cobas HCV viral load tests.
* Basilea said it had filed a registration
statement on form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission for a proposed public offering of common shares in
the form of American Depositary Shares.
* EMS Group, which has its companies combined in the EMS
Chemie Holding, said nine-month net sales amounted to
1,445 million Swiss francs, which is 3.1 below the previous
year. For the coming months, it said was expecting an overall
sluggish global economy without significant growth impulses.
ECONOMY
SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)