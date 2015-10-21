ZURICH Oct 21The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.35 percent higher at 8,681 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank on Wednesday announced plans for two capital increases to raise just over 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.28 billion), as well as a raft of changes to its top management and a partial flotation of its Swiss universal bank.

It posted third quarter net profit of 779 million Swiss francs, compared with a predicted 921 million francs in a Reuters poll.

For more click on

SYNGENTA

Chief Executive Mike Mack will be stepping down from his role at the helm of the company, Syngenta said. Chief Financial Officer John Ramsay will be appointed interim CEO until a new Chief Executive is appointed.

For more click on

ABB

The power grids maker on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected third-quarter net profit of $577 million as the company cut costs to offset sluggish business with oil and gas customers and slowing growth in China. Analysts had expected net profit to fall 28 percent to $527 million.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said it broadened its immuno-oncology pipeline with the acquisition of Admune Therapeutics and licensing agreements with Xoma and Palobiofarma. Palobiofarma, a Spanish biotech, said separately it entered into a $15 million licensing agreement with the Swiss company.

* Gurit Holding said on Tuesday that it expects to generate net sales of around 350 million Swiss francs ($366.42 million) and an operating profit margin within company's reported mid-term target of 8 to 10 percent.

* Temenos Group on Tuesday reported third-quarter revenue of $145 million versus $113.7 million a year ago. The company also reaffirmed its outlook for 2015.

* Inficon Holding AG slightly reduced its 2015 guidance to $280 million - $ 290 million from a previous $300 million as net profit slipped to $9.4 million in the third quarter, down from $36.7 million a year ago.

* Dufry purchased more shares of the Italian World Duty Free following a mandatory public tender offer.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.9554 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)