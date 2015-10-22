ZURICH Oct 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,611 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.
ROCHE
The world's biggest cancer drug company raised its full-year
sales outlook after reporting revenue in the first nine months
of the year increased more than analysts had forecast. Its
shares were indicated to open 1.7 percent higher.
LOGITECH
The computer accessory maker said its second-quarter retail
sales rose 12 percent in constant currency to $496 million, its
best retail sales growth in almost five years, and confirmed its
financial outlook for 2016. Its shares were indicated to open
3.6 percent higher.
CREDIT SUISSE
* The Swiss bank expects 2016 to be a difficult year because
of its planned restructuring, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said
on Wednesday.
* Ted Seides, a hedge fund executive who was due to join
Credit Suisse on Oct 1, sent an email to contacts on Wednesday
saying he decided not to work at the Swiss bank after all.
UBS
Switzerland's biggest bank will meet new Swiss capital rules
by the time they come into force, it said on Wednesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Actelion said it would present further data on
selexipag (Uptravi) at CHEST 2015 Congress.
* Santhera Pharmaceuticals and a U.S. advocacy
organization announced the results of a benefit/risk survey in
patients and parents of individuals with Duchenne Muscular
Dystrophy.
* Julius Baer Group said it intended to issue
perpetual tier 1 subordinated bonds in a benchmark-sized volume,
to be listed on the Singapore Exchange.
* Crealogix said it acquired a stake in Elaxy from
Fiducia & GAD. The company also said it issued a convertible
bond with advance subscription rights to existing shareholders
with a four year term and a minimum issue amount of 20 million
Swiss francs.
* Gottex Fund Management Holdings saw a reduction
in assets under management in the third quarter due to global
market dislocation and the group's loss of an advisory mandate.
The group expects to return to operational profitability in the
first half of 2016.
* Spice Private Equity AG saw net profit reductions
of 62 percent year-on-year in the third quarter but said net
asset value grew by 3.6 percent compared to the previous
quarter.
* Warteck Invest said it defined the conditions of
its planned capital increase.
